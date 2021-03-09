Opposing stimulus is GOP hypocrisy -- Denise Beckfield

 Skip to main content
Not a single Republican in the Senate voted for the stimulus bill, claiming that $1.9 trillion was too much to spend to help American citizens in need recover from a national emergency.

Funny, but they had no problem voting for the Trump tax bill, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reported would add $1.9 trillion to our nation's deficit over 10 years, and would primarily help the very richest in the country.

I'd argue that the contrast in those two votes captures Republicans' priorities, and their hypocrisy, quite perfectly.

Denise Beckfield, San Diego, California

