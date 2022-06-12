Opposing sin isn't a political stance -- Timothy Rookey

The letter to the editor in the June 7 Wisconsin State Journal "Bishops shouldn't meddle in politics" condemned Bishop Donald Hying of the Madison Diocese for expressing his support for San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone. Cordileone had decided to deny Holy Communion to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. The letter contended this was a political move on behalf of the Republican Party.

Nothing could be further from the truth. The Catholic Church considers abortion and same sex marriage to be intrinsic evils. Pope Francis also has stated his opposition. Speaker Pelosi champions abortion right up until birth, along with gay marriage and every aspect of gender ideology.

Bishop Hying is not meddling in politics but is simply fulfilling his duty to affirm Catholic teaching as the chief shepherd of his flock. Pelosi is as far from being a good Catholic as you could get. She is causing great scandal in claiming to be a Catholic in good faith.

I applaud Bishop Hying for taking a stand in favor of the necessary action taken by Archbishop Cordileone. I wish that all of our Catholic bishops had the same courage to shine a light in the darkness of this world steeped in sin.

Timothy Rookey, Middleton