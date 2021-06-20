Opposing Israel isn't antisemitic -- Marge Jacoby

Responding to Marc Thiessen's column on Friday, "Pelosi’s excuses for Omar’s bigotry are disgraceful," there is a difference between antisemitism and anti-Israeli policy.
Just because U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., does not agree with the U.S. policy toward Israel doesn't mean she is against Jews. The U.S. supports Israel both financially and by selling them arms. Because I may not agree with this policy, that does not mean I am an antisemite.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is a conspiracy theorist. Omar is questioning the U.S. policy toward Israel. She is not questioning the U.S. policy towards Jews.
Marge Jacoby, Madison