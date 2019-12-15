Oppose the F-35 to protect climate -- Steve Abitz

Climate change is the issue of our time. A statement opposing the deployment of F-35 fighter jets in Madison would be wholly appropriate by the governor's task force on climate change.
With respect to climate change, the elephant in the room is the military industrial complex. The U.S. military is the single largest institutional users of carbon-based fuels on the planet, with a lot of that fuel going into military aircraft. Any meaningful lessening of global warming requires changing the corporate and military economy as epitomized by the F-35s.
Everybody knows Wisconsin isn’t the state it used to be. "Forward," our state motto, no longer describes our approach to the environment. Progressive thinking has withered, but the roots run deep. Opposing the F-35s in support of climate action will water those roots.
Opposing the F-35s is vital to fighting climate change. I’m not downplaying the adverse health effects of noise and ground water pollution, minority discrimination, property devaluation and other bad consequences these aircraft will bring to Madison. Those are real detriments that should not happen.
The issue isn’t just NIMBY (Not In My Backyard). The F-35 is corrosive for everyone. A strong statement opposing these aircraft is a strong statement in support of climate action.
Steve Abitz, Madison