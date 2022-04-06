Oppose Madison's extra recycling tax -- Daniel Young

You may soon be paying more for basic services in the city of Madison. These are the same services for which you pay ever-increasing property taxes.

Their excuse is: "Over time, the city’s costs to operate its recycling program ... have increased." So, they argue, "it is reasonable that all or a portion of the costs incurred to provide this service be recovered from those using the service, rather than all taxpayers in the city." No doubt the costs have increased, but so have property taxes that pay for those costs. Will fees on collecting your trash, leaves and brush be next? Or to use the library?