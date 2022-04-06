Oppose Madison's extra recycling tax -- Daniel Young

You may soon be paying more for basic services in the city of Madison. These are the same services for which you pay ever-increasing property taxes.
Our mayor put a city tax on your car. The Madison City Council wants to charge you a tax for your recycling, using the Orwellian term, "Resource Recovery Special Charge").
Their excuse is: "Over time, the city’s costs to operate its recycling program ... have increased." So, they argue, "it is reasonable that all or a portion of the costs incurred to provide this service be recovered from those using the service, rather than all taxpayers in the city." No doubt the costs have increased, but so have property taxes that pay for those costs. Will fees on collecting your trash, leaves and brush be next? Or to use the library?
Please contact the mayor at 608-266-4611 and your Madison City Council representative at 608-266-4071 and oppose their recycling tax.
Daniel Young, Madison