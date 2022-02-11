Oppose bills that limit voting access -- Steve Bower

The people of Wisconsin believe that voting is a fundamental right of citizenship.

Wisconsin voters turned out in record numbers in 2020. But the Republican-run Legislature is writing a slew of bills that will make it harder for people to vote. They are inserting partisan interference into election administration, they are making it harder for local election clerks to do their jobs and they want to limit voting by mail.

These measures go against the basic norms of fairness and safe access to voting that we deserve. Instead of taking away our freedoms, lawmakers should work harder to make voting accessible to everyone.

Contact your legislator now and oppose these bills.

Steve Bower, Lake Mills