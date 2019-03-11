The Feb. 25 article "Campaign watchword: ‘Equity’" asked "What's in a word." While I appreciate the message of the piece, I think it’s also equally as important to consider a different term discussed in the article -- racial achievement gap.

What's in a word? Madison candidates put focus on 'equity' Dovetailing with the campaign's focus on racial equity has been the push to elect more people of color.

This term is problematic. The racial achievement gap refers to the disparity in academic outcomes that occurs between groups, specifically between white students and students of color. The term is centered in whiteness. It blames the students of color for not achieving at the same level of their white peers, and ignores that the real gap is in opportunities for students of different identities.

What is the racial achievement gap? It’s an opportunity gap rooted in inequity. Students in schools are not given the same opportunities for success. Let’s call this phenomenon what it is -- an opportunity gap, not an achievement gap.

If our community leaders and news outlets adopts the term opportunity gap, our community can shift how it see inequities that plague our city.

So now I must ask: What’s in a word? Let’s hold ourselves to a higher standard of inclusive and accurate language.

Danielle Wendricks, Madison