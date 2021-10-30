Opponents of BRT on State Street in Madison don't understand transit -- Dayna Long

Opponents of bus rapid transit on State Street continue to demonstrate that they misunderstand the goal of BRT and bus ridership in general.
Letters to the editor suggest "solutions" that add time to routes and undermine the rapidity of the project. Others have suggested that adding two minutes by routing buses off of State Street is a small price to pay, as if most people will only ride the bus once in a lifetime.
Bus riders rely on the bus as our primary mode of transportation. When we ride the bus to and from work, adding two minutes to a route means two minutes both ways. That's four minutes a day, 20 minutes a week, almost eighteen hours over the course of a year. That doesn't include the extra time spent walking from a side street to our final destinations, which are more likely to be on or near State Street, an especially important consideration for folks with disabilities and limited mobility.
We desperately need fast, efficient public transportation in this city. It is time to make that aim a top priority and stop trying to appease people who don't understand the bus, much less ride it.
Dayna Long, Madison