Opening too soon would be disastrous -- John Mutschler

We are hearing from many politicians and business experts that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is going to soon be behind us. They are making claims that now is the time to open up the economy and get things back to normal.

But health care experts are giving us much different signals. According to the people who understand the science of this virus, we are at the beginning of our fight and things could get worse before they get better. “Normal” appears to be a long way off. Opening the economy too soon could put all of us at greater risk.

Wisconsin continues to have a large number of new cases. What the health care experts are telling us is realistic. I fear if we continue to listen to politicians and other non-health care people, we will be suffering in ways we can barely comprehend. We need to decide who we are going to trust with our health and safety -- experts in the field of infectious diseases, or non-experts who have varying motives for opening the economy? This is a case where science really does matter.

John Mutschler, Dodgeville