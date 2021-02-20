 Skip to main content
Opening school is the right choice -- Sarah Henrickson
Opening school is the right choice -- Sarah Henrickson

I do not envy those tasked with making impactful decisions such as when to reopen schools. Harm is caused by reopening and exposing more people to the virus. It also is caused by remaining closed and further exacerbating the social isolation, loss of learning and achievement gap for our students.

Personally, I support the Madison School District's decision to bring students back to school, based on reduced COVID-19 rates in Dane County, as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recommendations. I also understand and empathize with those who do not support this decision, including the parent of an district teacher who wrote Wednesday’s letter to the editor "Teachers’ lives are on the line."

I am a progressive Democrat, a social worker, and a parent of an Madison School District student. I am not a “self-absorbed bully." Nor am I an “anti-vaxxer.” I recently received my second vaccine dose, and I look forward to the vaccine being available to the rest of my family.

If the past year has taught us anything, I hope it's that we need less name-calling and divisive rhetoric, and more compassion and understanding.

Sarah Henrickson, Madison 

