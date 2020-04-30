Opening northern counties is a bad idea -- Jim Bauer

An April 24 letter to editor "Let counties decide when to reopen" suggested that counties with low numbers of COVID-19 cases should be allowed to open.

This is the worst idea in this time of crisis. I live in the far corner of Marinette County where we've had a few cases and one death, near Forest County (which has no reported cases) and Florence County (which has had two reported cases).

These counties have lots of cabins on lakes owned by down-staters and out-of-staters. These counties also have miles of trails for four-wheeling. Allowing any of these counties to open would mean an influx of infected people into our area to further spread the virus. I'm sure other counties are in the same boat as we are.

Our closest medical facility is 25 miles away and not even in our state. Our population is mostly older. Are we prepared to see infections and deaths rise to match the counties with more cases just so some folks can have a good time?