Open State Street for outdoor dining -- Jennie Lynn Larson

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is allowing restaurants to use areas for people to dine outside on State Street. Perhaps we could detour the buses from State Street and maybe even close it off for the summer and let diners use the street. There would be plenty of room for distancing.

This has worked effectively in Boulder, Colorado, and other cities. It's pedestrian friendly, and other vendors can use the street.

Jennie Lynn Larson, Madison

