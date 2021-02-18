Open schools when weather cooperates -- Sharon Kennelly

As a former high school teacher, I know teachers want to be with their kids. But I would not want to teach any grade level right now without vaccinating teachers, properly masking everyone, maintaining social distance, cleaning all common surfaces, frequently washing hands, and properly ventilating all schools. In addition, busing must be safe before schools open.
Maybe weather should be our guide. Schools in Madison are old, and many people question whether minimum ventilation standards can be met without open windows.
My heart aches for the children. Grandparents want our grandchildren to enjoy their lives, to love learning, and to spend time with their friends. But we also want them to be safe -- and we want their families to be safe, too. In addition, how sad it will be if schools open for a short while, but then have to close because of virus variants. We do not yet know where or when or how much the mutations will affect us.
The recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remain vague. It seems to me that waiting for warm weather may be wise. Summer school can be fun.
Sharon Kennelly, Madison