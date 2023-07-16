In his column on Thursday, " Being busy is no excuse to delay records requests ," Bill Lueders made a reliable plea for faster lawful responses to government open record requests. Transparency serves an important function in democracy, allowing citizens to check and balance their government. His diligence is appreciated.

On the other hand, I wonder if he knows how much time taxpayer-funded public employees allocate to this task or how they prioritize this among other duties? I wonder if he has spent time actually observing or assisting these records workers? I wonder if he appreciates that some or perhaps many records requests are intended mainly to harass government agencies for partisan political purposes?