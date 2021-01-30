 Skip to main content
Open pedestrian mall by spring -- Sonja Boehm
Yes! I am absolutely in favor of transforming State Street in Madison into a permanent pedestrian promenade. It is a low cost way to promote and energize our city center.

I've lived in Madison for most of my 45 years and have always loved events that close some blocks of the street for community events. During those times, I've often thought "Why don't we do this all the time?" And who isn't annoyed or scared by the buses roaring past as we try to dine outside and support our local, vibrant businesses?

Please, please, please. We need this this spring.

Sonja Boehm, Cottage Grove

