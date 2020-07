Open our schools for young students -- Katherine van Wormer

Medical research, as published in recent scientific journals, shows that children under age 10 are less likely to contract and spread the coronavirus compared to older children and adults.

This is great news for parents because children from kindergarten through fourth grade could safely attend school. Either a hybrid or full-time plan could be safely followed. Brain development is so crucial at the younger ages: For example, small children can become fluent in several languages only during these years. But they can't get this knowledge from virtual learning. They need the personal contact and reinforcement.

Older children can do well with online education and homework. Small children with disabilities and speech defects need school resources, as well as testing. Children in bilingual homes will not have the opportunity to become fluent in English if they can't learn language and accent from their peers. Returning young children to school would also free up parents considerably to work.

The Madison School District needs to check out the latest scientific research and shape educational plans accordingly.

Katherine van Wormer, Madison