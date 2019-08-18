Here we go again. We have immigration laws that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is trying to enforce nationwide. Meanwhile, some groups believe we should open our borders and let anyone flow into our country from anywhere. This is happening in Madison.
They state those wishing to come for any reason or no reason at all should all be given sanctuary from our laws and in addition be given all the rights of legal citizens. These people are breaking our laws.
The Madison immigrants rally held Aug. 8 called on the state Legislature to make Wisconsin a sanctuary state, give undocumented teens in-state University of Wisconsin System tuition, give undocumented persons legal driver's licenses (maybe so they can vote), block building of private detention centers, and prohibit housing discrimination against undocumented persons.
Wow. Why not just give them the keys to the city and access to everyone’s wallets?
Yes, we are a nation of immigrants -- legal ones. Giving lawbreakers the rights all legal immigrants had to earn is not fair to legal lawabiding citizens.
It is becoming abundantly clear that some citizens want to give away everything hardworking Americans have worked years to obtain. Not enforcing our laws and enforced borders will destroy our country.
Dave Glomp, Madison