Many commentators do not seem to understand the purpose and value of the anonymous op-ed printed by the New York Times.
It is not to tell us how bad Donald Trump is. We get that. That was abundantly clear well before he was elected president in 2016.
The anonymous op-ed has, in my opinion, two goals: First, it reassures millions of Americans that people in the White House are working to protect the nation from President Trump. This is important because he has volatile impulses and a shallow intellect that could lead to disaster in foreign affairs. Second, by staying anonymous, the op-ed serves to provoke and therefore illustrate the very tendencies that threaten us all.
Being anonymous has caused a media and White House frenzy that has kept the issue in the public eye longer than it would have if some official, no matter how senior, had issued the blast and then resigned.
In that instance, all discussion would have focused on the relative merits of the op-ed writer compared to Trump, who has millions of devoted followers oblivious to any of his faults.
