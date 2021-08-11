Only vaccine will prevent lockdowns -- Mark Stauffer

The COVID-19 statistics tell us we’re once again rapidly heading towards a situation where severe social and business restrictions (similar to the ones we endured at the start of the pandemic) will be necessary to forestall calamity.
We’re seeing hospitals again filling to capacity with seriously ill people fighting to survive -- only this time it is not seniors and folks with pre-existing conditions making up the majority of the ill. We are now seeing younger, otherwise healthy people and, worst of all, children taking up more and more of the dwindling hospital beds. And the primary reason this is happening is because millions of Americans are exercising their “right” to be belligerently selfish and refuse to become vaccinated.
So, if you are one of those who has decided to remain unvaccinated, I hope you are looking forward to another winter in which restaurants and taverns will be limited or closed down entirely, available seating at sport venues will be few or none, and general commercial services will again struggle to survive.
If you don’t believe that’s what is coming, you are either forgetting what happened last year, or you’re not paying attention.
Either way, folks, this is on you. Only you can prevent this from happening, again.
Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon