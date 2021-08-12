Only vaccine dunces need to wear masks -- Lynne Emerick

As discussion reappears of fully vaccinated people wearing masks, I am reminded of a “technique” used in my own children’s classrooms over 35 years ago.
If a teacher had a child in class who disrupted teaching, they might announce that the whole class could be denied a privilege (extra free time or recess, for example) due to this child’s actions. The theory behind it was that "peer pressure" by classmates exerted on the child who caused this to happen would restore order. My children knew it was inherently unfair, usually did not work and created resentment.
Similarly, fully vaccinated persons may have to "mask up" -- again -- due to unvaccinated persons. Let’s go back to the "good old days" when the ones who caused problems sat alone in the classroom while the rest of the class enjoyed the freedom of recess.
Lynne Emerick, Middleton