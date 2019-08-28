I admit I am a news nerd. And even though I am a conservative, I follow the Democratic Party nomination process and candidates closely.
With many months to go before the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary, I am convinced that none of the current 20-plus Democratic candidates has a chance of beating President Donald Trump.
Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., have little chance of gaining the nomination because they are just too far left. Former Vice President Joe Biden will continue to fade as his memory fades, and if he is the nominee he would get eaten alive in a debate with President Trump.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigeg and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and the rest, including billionaire Tom Steyer, are relative unknowns (to anyone who is not a news nerd).
So who can beat President Trump? In my opinion, only one person has a chance and she's not running -- yet. If she can be recruited to run, the only person who has a chance to beat Trump is Oprah.
Thomas Miller, Madison