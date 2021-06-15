Only humans can slow climate change -- Aurora Shimshak

Thank you for running the Ask the Weather Guys column on Monday, "Even with pandemic, CO2 trend is discouraging." It was about Wisconsin’s drought and this June’s heat wave, which linked these events to rising carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere.

These days I find myself obsessively checking the sky and my weather app in the hopes that some sort of magical thinking will bring us rain. But it’s not magical thinking we need, it’s immediate action to reduce the amount of carbon we’re putting in the atmosphere. It’s not the skies I should be looking to but my fellow humans.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, recently cosponsored the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bill that incentivizes action by putting a fee on carbon pollution. The money collected from fossil fuel companies would go back to Americans, making the transition affordable for everyone.

I hope more politicians follow Pocan’s example.

Aurora Shimshak, Madison

