Only ghouls would push to open schools -- Michael Jones

The State Journal editorial board are a bunch of ghouls.

Using Dr. Anthony Fauci's position as a justification to open schools right after the Madison School District lost a healthy young man to a COVID-related illness (a young man I had the honor of teaching) to push their agenda is really low -- even for them.

Never mind that Dr. Fauci framed the discussion as one where schools should be opened as long as bars are closed, which was conveniently left out of last Sunday's editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools." And never mind that Dr. Fauci, a respected expert on diseases, is not an expert on public education funding and infrastructure. So when he cites European models as examples of safe reopenings, he's probably unaware how dilapidated American public schools are after years of neglect and budget cuts.

But the State Journal is aware that some of our schools' HVAC systems haven't been updated since the 1970s. So tell you what -- if the editorial board actually spends eight hours in an unventilated space with 25 to 30 masked and unmasked young people every day from now until June, I'll believe their sincerity about looking out for communities of color.