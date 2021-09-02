Only enforcement can curb speeders -- Bob Webb

Well, here we go again. The powers that be are waving their magic wands to try to curb speeding by changing the signs on various streets to lower speed limits.
If they expect success, they should see how well it has worked on Gammon Road in Madison. When I drive the speed limit, I get tailgated, tooted at and given the finger for not speeding like most of the drivers. If the city of Madison wants to solve the speeding problem, it needs to use enforcement and fines.
The money that is being spent on new signs would be better spent on tools for the police to do enforcement. The only way to slow drivers down is to start hitting them in their wallets.
Bob Webb, Madison