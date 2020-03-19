Only buy what you need to help others -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner
0 comments

Only buy what you need to help others -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner

  • 0

Extreme situations seem to bring out the worst in some people.

Case in point: The run on hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. A recent visit to my local big box store showed empty shelves for both of these items. Most surprising, though, was a sign telling customers to limit purchase of these items to six. Six? Who needs six hand sanitizers or six containers of disinfecting wipes at one time?

So what happens when your 85-year-old mother or grandmother or someone else in a high-risk group needs those items to protect themselves? All those selfish hoarders have put them at increased risk. When you only buy what you need, everyone will have what they need -- and that protects us all.

Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics