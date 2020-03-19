Only buy what you need to help others -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner

Extreme situations seem to bring out the worst in some people.
Case in point: The run on hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. A recent visit to my local big box store showed empty shelves for both of these items. Most surprising, though, was a sign telling customers to limit purchase of these items to six. Six? Who needs six hand sanitizers or six containers of disinfecting wipes at one time?
So what happens when your 85-year-old mother or grandmother or someone else in a high-risk group needs those items to protect themselves? All those selfish hoarders have put them at increased risk. When you only buy what you need, everyone will have what they need -- and that protects us all.
Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison