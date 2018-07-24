I am mystified that some Republican legislators believe new sales tax revenue coming to Wisconsin from out-of-state online retailers is a “windfall” that should be returned to taxpayers.
Need I remind everyone, there is a longtime requirement for Wisconsin taxpayers to pay sales tax on out-of-state purchases. Line 34 of Wisconsin Department of Revenue Form 1 requires reporting of “Sales and use tax due on internet, mail order or other out of state purchases.”
Every March when I meet with my tax preparer, I am asked a litany of questions to ensure that no tax obligations are missed. I have a legal requirement to pay Wisconsin’s sales tax on out-of-state internet purchases, and my tax preparer has a fiduciary responsibility to ask me if any such purchases occurred in the preceding year.
Sales tax remitted to the state by internet retailers is not a new revenue stream. This is just another fairy tale fantasy of the same irresponsible Republicans who won’t allow an increase in fuel taxes to support the maintenance of our roads.
Jerry Lynch, Madison