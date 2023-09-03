Last Sunday's column "How to protect teenagers online" was interesting. I retired in 2019 after working 25 years as a middle school counselor and had a front-row seat watching how social media affected our children. Our district started teaching internet safety years ago. We also provided information and education to parents on a regular basis.

In spite of this, kids continue to post inappropriate things online as well as bully and coerce their peers. But what I found most insidious is the constant messaging that students get from social media telling them they are not “enough” -- not good enough, not strong enough, not cute enough, not smart enough and not popular enough. Many teens are particularly susceptible to this messaging.

Education and parental awareness are pieces of this puzzle. We know that kids are vulnerable, and we need to find ways to protect them. We use legislation to keep kids safe from a variety of things they are not ready for.

Some people are smarter than me and can come up with ways to both protect our kids and our First Amendment rights. Anyone who believes that we can greatly increase online safety by requiring a few lessons each year is just being naive.

Linda Sanders, Madison