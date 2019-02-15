Maybe the solution to the Edgewood stadium debate in Madison should include revisiting the idea of making Monroe Street one way. This would require making a parallel street or streets one way in the opposite direction.
Congestion on Monroe Street can be overwhelming sometimes. Maybe the Madison traffic engineers can develop a way to route traffic in this manner to ease the congestion on Monroe without adversely impacting the traffic flow in the opposite direction and without doing financial harm to the Monroe Street businesses.
It's something worth at least looking into. Other cities have used one-way traffic to ease congestion on heavily traveled streets.
Irwin Kass, Madison