Omnibus spending bill does lots of good things -- Herbert Lewis

Last Saturday's "Drawn-Out Debate" cartoon page displayed no debate at all.

The five cartoons all mocked (attacked) the omnibus spending bill that will keep the government running, support our defense needs and those of our military and veterans. It will give more support to the Capitol Police and increase spending for disaster aid, child care and college access. It will increase protection for pregnant workers and improve retirement savings. It will revamp the unclear law for counting electoral votes -- little things like that.

The most telling cartoon was the one contemptuous of the 18 Republican senators who voted for the bill, showing them as rhinos, "RINOS," which stands for "Republicans in name only." The actual effect of that bit of humor was to show the remaining 32 "real" Republicans for what they really are: uncaring, unproductive and uninterested in helping their country and its people. They are only concerned with holding power, their privileges, thwarting the Democrats and, above all, guaranteeing that their super-rich patrons will not have to spend a cent more in taxes.

Like their idol and former president, perhaps they will not have to pay any taxes at all (in some years, at least).

Herbert Lewis, Madison

