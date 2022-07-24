Olikara is young leader we need -- Wendy Fearnside

I learned about Steven Olikara, one of many contenders to be the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, by chance when he called in to my favorite radio program on a recent morning. He won’t win the primary because, like me, most Wisconsinites have never heard of him. But he has a more promising approach for the future of our country than any I have heard before.

Olikara founded the Millennial Action Project. Its mission is to "activate young leaders to bridge the partisan divide and transform American politics." It focuses on electing millennials of both parties to Congress and state legislatures, collaboration on long-term solutions to critical issues such as climate change, and ending the rule of big money in politics. In 2013, it helped launch the Congressional Futures Caucus, a bipartisan coalition of young representatives who have introduced over 200 pieces of legislation, several of which have passed.

My baby boomer generation and those slightly older have created the mess we are in today. It is time to pass the torch to those in the next generation who are committed to preserving democracy, addressing the big issues of our time, and doing politics differently.

Wendy Fearnside, Madison