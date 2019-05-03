Regarding the April 29 article "Migration trend could deplete state workforce," I can’t help but think that companies today can’t see the forest for the trees.
The article mentioned former Gov. Scott Walker’s marketing campaign to lure millennials. But why doesn’t Wisconsin consider a paradigm shift that would take advantage of the knowledge, experience, maturity and stability of employees being excluded from the workforce through (albeit well-disguised) age discrimination?
Many of these people still want to work. They are not likely to quit due to pregnancy. They won’t quit after being offered a “better” job in their climb to the top, and they want to put their lifetime of experience and knowledge to use.
But they are being pushed out of the job market by employers -- much like a fine wine or “aged” cheese might be thrown out because it is too old.
Wake up, Wisconsin employers. You have a treasure trove of knowledge and experience wanting to remain active in the workforce.
Don’t discriminate against them because they are a little “long in the tooth.”
Marti Houge, Columbus