Older voters were confined by COVID -- Shirley Haidinger

Some people who did not like the results of the November election have questioned the increase in absentee ballot voters who identified themselves as indefinitely confined. Logical reasons can explain this increase.
Due to the pandemic, special voting deputies, who normally visit nursing homes and other care facilities to help residents vote, were not allowed access for this election. Many more elderly and disabled voters at these care facilities were therefore using absentee ballots and identifying themselves as indefinitely confined -- which they were.
In the past, some independent living facilities were used as public polling places, which made it easy for residents of the facilities to vote in person even if they had infirmities. Because of the pandemic, those polling places had to be moved, often to sites that were not easily accessible to the more fragile residents. Many of the residents therefore choose to vote by absentee ballot as indefinitely confined.
Elderly or disabled people who in past elections voted at the polls, even if they needed assistance to do so, became homebound to avoid COVID-19 and voted by absentee ballot instead.
Shouldn't our goal be to make it easy and safe for everyone to vote?
Shirley Haidinger, Madison