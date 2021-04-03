Older folks must fight for vaccine -- Laura Clees

Not long ago, the health secretary said one of the reasons they were not following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about vaccinating people with pre-existing conditions, was there were just too many of us. Now, just a few days after people like me became eligible, they're opening the flood gates. So they're making a 64-year-old with diabetes (for example) compete with a healthy 18-year-old for a spot in the vaccine line. My healthy 59-year-old spouse, who would face much worse outcomes because of her age, now has to compete with 25-year-olds.