Older folks must fight for vaccine -- Laura Clees

I am flabbergasted Wisconsin has opened vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and over.
Not long ago, the health secretary said one of the reasons they were not following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about vaccinating people with pre-existing conditions, was there were just too many of us. Now, just a few days after people like me became eligible, they're opening the flood gates. So they're making a 64-year-old with diabetes (for example) compete with a healthy 18-year-old for a spot in the vaccine line. My healthy 59-year-old spouse, who would face much worse outcomes because of her age, now has to compete with 25-year-olds.
I'm fortunate that after hours and hours of checking dozens of pharmacies and health care providers, I was able to make an appointment 100 miles from my home. But what about the people who aren't tech savvy or don't have a computer, or those who don't have the luxury of time to spend hours online or the resources to drive a hundred miles?
I have family across the country who have experienced a much saner process. What is wrong with Wisconsin?
Laura Clees, Madison