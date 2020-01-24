Old nursing home can house homeless -- Pat Butler
Old nursing home can house homeless -- Pat Butler

As I was driving home in my warm car on a cold night recently, I passed a former Karmenta Center nursing home that closed in the past year and appears to be empty. Could this be the kind of place that could welcome people in from the elements?

The rooms are most likely singles or doubles with bathrooms. The building probably has a large kitchen. There is heat and most likely air conditioning (or at least AC to circulate from the hallways in summer). Are more places like this around the city?

Logistics and security are considerations. Groups must be out there to advise on management issues and how to implement them.

Pat Butler, Madison 

