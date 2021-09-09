Officials must deal with young thugs -- Randy Zink

Monday's State Journal featured the headline "1 dead in ‘targeted’ shooting" on the Far East Side.
I'm so glad an innocent neighbor was not hurt in the crossfire. I've lived in this neighborhood for over 60 years and always respected anyone who lived here or those who ventured in to visit friends or use services here.
I used to say "hey" to anyone I crossed paths with, regardless of race. Now I watch my back in parking lots, don't walk in the neighborhood at night, and I'm on the defensive where I once felt safe -- my home.
This is just what the young thugs want. They want to be feared. The unfortunate side of this is so many fantastic Black families throughout our neighborhoods are now being profiled by some as part of the problem because of their race.
I don't have answers. But it has become obvious that our Madison City Council, School Board, Dane County supervisors, police hierarchy, mayors and judges have decided to take the high road and throw money into useless social programs.
Dane County leaders: It's time to stand up and stop hiding behind political correctness.
Randy Zink, Madison