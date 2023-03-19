As a lifelong resident of Wisconsin, I truly cannot believe that the state of Wisconsin is seriously considering naming an official state rifle.

Those supporting this idea are an embarrassment to the entire state. With gun violence at epidemic levels and hunting on the wane with thousands eschewing hunting in favor of eco-tourism, they are really on the wrong side of economic and social progress.

Additionally, it is so very wrong to give one business the apparent support of the entire state. What other business has ever had its name listed as a Wisconsin icon?

Thanks for moving our state back four generations.

Sara Petzold, Madison

