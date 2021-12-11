 Skip to main content

Officers must be a good fit for schools -- Marty Meek
I’ve seen many letters to the editor criticizing the Madison School Board for eliminating school resource officers.

As an educator in Florida, I had many opportunities to see both positive and negative consequences associated with police in schools. The key factor for creating a positive environment and strong relationship between students, staff and the officer is whether the person is a good fit for the school.

Letter writers seem to have forgotten that the former superintendent and School Board asked to be involved in the selection of officers, and the police chief adamantly refused. With new leadership in place, perhaps it’s time to revisit this issue and consider restoring police officers in school while improving the selection process by creating an interview team with school representation.

Marty Meek, Madison

