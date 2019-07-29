I am told the majority of the people trying to walk their way into the United States are from three Central American countries: El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.
Here's a thought that's very naive, I'm certain: How about offering them statehood? Along with this would come our help in getting their economies and infrastructure back on their feet. If these people had the same opportunities in their home areas as they would have here, then they would be more content to stay in the land where they were born and raised.
At that point we would be a country of 53 states (or 54 with Puerto Rico thrown into the deal). As for the inconvenience of Mexico being in the way, we currently are able to find our way to Alaska across Canada and to Hawaii across 2,000 miles of ocean. No problem.
So you tell me -- just how naive am I?
Bruce Russell, Madison