LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Offer incentives for care workers -- Audrey Pendergast

I had a special interest in the recent article in Sunday's State Journal "More workers needed to help nursing homes." 

Recently, I spent some time in a nursing home. It was very evident that the staff was overworked due to a shortage of help. We urgently need to encourage people to apply.

Not everyone could work with the elderly or disabled, and that is why we have to help hose people willing to do so. We should support those who want to get the education needed to fulfill the job. We need to give them the incentive to work by funding tuition and maybe a tax credit.

It will not get better unless we do something. We must act now.

Audrey Pendergast, Sun Prairie

