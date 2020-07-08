Offer courses on diverse heritage -- Mary Lathrop
0 comments

Offer courses on diverse heritage -- Mary Lathrop

  • 0

Education is the foundation of good racial relations.

I would like to propose two courses on U.S. minority heritage: one in the high schools, the other at UW-Madison. They would cover national and local heritage and the leaders of African American, Hispanic American, Asian American and Native American cultures and their contributions.

I suggest the UW course be an undergraduate requirement, but that could be waived if the student had such a high school course on record.

Statues are important symbols. But for long lasting good racial understanding and relations, we need to educate our students -- our future citizens and leaders.

Mary Lathrop, Madison

A look back at Mendota Marsh

+92 
+92 
Quarantine hair
+92 
+92 
MENDOTA MARSH, with Oscar and Lewis
+92 
+92 
The cost of normal
+92 
+92 
A history of protesting
+92 
+92 
Strange summer
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular