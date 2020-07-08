Offer courses on diverse heritage -- Mary Lathrop

Education is the foundation of good racial relations.
I would like to propose two courses on U.S. minority heritage: one in the high schools, the other at UW-Madison. They would cover national and local heritage and the leaders of African American, Hispanic American, Asian American and Native American cultures and their contributions.
I suggest the UW course be an undergraduate requirement, but that could be waived if the student had such a high school course on record.
Statues are important symbols. But for long lasting good racial understanding and relations, we need to educate our students -- our future citizens and leaders.
Mary Lathrop, Madison
+92
+92
+92
+92
+92
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!