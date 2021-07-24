Offer compromise routes for buses -- Michael Reichert

It was encouraging to read the comments from Downtown Madison Inc. President Jason Ilstrup in the July 15 State Journal.

Most people are in favor of State Street being, at least primarily, a pedestrian mall. It’s on the question of buses that we divide into two groups. The first group includes the thousands of people who live on one side of the State Street area and work on the other. They depend on the bus because they can’t drive, don’t have a car, or wish to minimize their carbon footprint and contribution to traffic congestion.

The second group, due a perceived economic interest or the belief that drinking a beer in the middle of a former street is superior to drinking one in a bar, just pretends that the first group doesn’t exist.