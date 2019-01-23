The number of people who claim climate change is not a growing threat to our society, and that human activity is not making this growing threat worse for people, animals and especially young people is dwindling.
It’s frightening to see our president and other elected government officials at all levels not acknowledge this grave realty and help sound the alarm bells. Not only must we plan for more heavy flooding as occurred in Madison last year, but the target is moving due to continued burning of coal, natural gas and refined oil in vehicles.
Please reconsider adopting a plan to offer annual financial incentives to any individual in Dane County who demonstrates he or she drove less than 8,000 miles in a year, didn’t travel by jet airplane, and used less than the average household in electricity and heating derived from burning fossil fuel in Dane County.
Mike Neuman, Madison