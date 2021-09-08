Occupations should get Congress' OK -- Phil Blake

What should the American people demand of our Congress, which is charged in the Constitution with the principal responsibility for engaging the nation in war?
The debacle in Afghanistan is the result of misguided leadership of the current president and three predecessors that could have been prevented by Congress’ constitutional powers.
George W. Bush converted a successful dagger strike against the Taliban into a dubious nation-building project that continued to careen out of control under Barack Obama. Donald Trump and Joe Biden conspired in one of the most poorly planned and executed withdrawals in our history (or perhaps the history of the world).
Congress is charged with the responsibility for declaring war. But this action is impractical in a world where attacks can occur in minutes or seconds.
As a substitute, Congress should pass a measure that bars American troops from occupying a foreign country without the two-thirds approval of Congress. An occupation should be carefully defined. One possible definition would be the presence of a force of more than 3,000 members of the American military without the consent of an established government for more than 90 days.
Based on our history from 1964, the savings from such a measure might pay for much of the large social agenda the current Congress dreams of enacting, or rebuilding the U.S. military, with no increased taxes or borrowing.
Phil Blake, Fitchburg, former Wisconsin State Journal publisher