Obstinate leaders get vaccine last -- Bill Curran
Obstinate leaders get vaccine last -- Bill Curran

Soon we will see the distribution of several vaccines for COVID-19.

At the front of the line has to be all the medical personnel. Next should be those who at high risk of dying from this illness. Then the rest of the population and, after that, all the people who refused to wear a mask.

At the very end of the line are the politicians who voted against the restraints the medical experts recommended, and also the people who filed lawsuits to remove these restrictions.

Bill Curran, Waunakee

