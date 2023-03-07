I can't say that I am confronted with this situation often, or even ever for that matter. But I have decided not to participate in the pronoun declaration movement as it currently exists.

The entire concept is ridiculous, nothing more than publicly preening about one's chosen identity and declaration of self-importance. Pronoun-centric individuals place a premium on this practice of narcissistic validation. The pro-pronoun argument is based on the premise that addressing a person the way they have requested is a sign of respect. The operative word in that last sentence is "respect."

In the real world, respect cannot be bought or given for free -- it must be earned. Starting out a personal interaction with self-centric demands and conditions would at a minimum elicit laughter from me, and possibly even a microaggression.

Mark Dunavan, McFarland

The Mendota Marsh collection