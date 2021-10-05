Obscene spending endangers economy -- Greg Steiner

The Biden administration and Democrats are blindly charging ahead to spend an additional $3.5 trillion.
I seriously doubt any member of the administration or Congress has even read the entire package. Can you imagine what $3.5 trillion is and can do? Can you imagine the debt this places on future generations to pay back?
It doesn't seem like reducing waste in the bill is even considered. Perhaps $50 billion or $100 billion of fat could be purged -- but most Democrats don't want to cut a dime. Only two Democratic senators even considered some smaller amount of obscene spending.
Our local representatives -- U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth -- say nothing and can find no fat in the bill. Really? Can we afford such ineffective leadership?
Inflation and a $15-an-hour minimum wage will hit our economy hard. We are already drowning in increased prices for gas, food, clothing, housing and cost of living. This is happening without such reckless spending. After Biden’s bill is passed, inflation will soar even more. Why? Because too many dollars are chasing too few goods and services.
Tax the rich -- that means the middle class.
Greg Steiner, Mount Horeb