Objective truth has to matter -- John Niesen
I would like to join in the chorus of praise to the State Journal staff who researched and interviewed and dug for facts to put together their Jan. 24 article, "Scant proof to aid claims," investigating alleged voting irregularities. Hooray for quality journalism!

Now here is the problem: For too many people, quality journalism doesn't matter. They dismiss anything coming from this newspaper because, in their view, this paper is biased. No amount of objective truth-telling matters.

So the question is this: How do you get a person who is holding an apple to understand that it is indeed an apple and not a banana?

John Niesen, Middleton

