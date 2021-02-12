Obituary was tale of an inspired life -- Martha Brusegar

I was so moved reading about the amazing life journey of Darwin Ness in the obituaries on Sunday. Born with cerebral palsy, at the age of 8 he was placed in Northern Colony, a home for people with disabilities in northern Wisconsin. He remained there for 47 years -- 47 years! -- with no contact with family or the outside world except for employees. He experienced deprivation, neglect and abuse, according to the obituary.

Everything changed when Dane County Human Services stepped in, removed Ness from that institution and from that day forward he led a productive, happy, even inspirational life. Amazingly, he lived until the age of 90. His accomplishments were many. I encourage everybody to go to the Sunday obituaries to read the incredible story of his life journey.

My main point is that this is what good government looks like. Without the intervention of Wisconsin social services, Ness would have been doomed to a miserable existence. Instead he lived to enjoy a remarkable second half of his life and to inspire all the rest of us. May he rest in peace.

Martha Brusegar, Middleton