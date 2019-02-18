I love watching Major League Baseball. I was watching the MLB Channel, and it was celebrating Jackie Robinson and Black History Month. One commentator said Jackie Robinson might not have been the greatest African-American ballplayer, but he had the best temperament and was the prefect man for breaking the racial barriers in baseball.
The MLB channel commentator added that Barack Obama was the perfect person to break the barrier for the presidency of the United States. Obama is hardworking family man who is smart, honest, witty and well liked by most Americans.
In eight years, none of President Obama’s political team were indicted. The economy grew, and American soldiers didn't enter new wars. Americans also got better health care. Obama’s presidency was a success. President Obama is still not a big fan of Russian leader Vladmir Putin, or other dictators.
In his first two years in office, so many of President Donald Trump's political team have found themselves in legal trouble that he could almost field a football team with them.
Americans can thank President Obama for the high standards he set for all presidents.
Daniel Holzman, Baraboo