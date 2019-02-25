I take issue with several of the claims from the Feb. 19 letter to the editor "Obama set a high bar for office."
The letter claimed President Barack Obama's inner circle had no indictments? Fear is a powerful motivator. President Obama prosecuted more whistle-blowers under the 1917 Espionage Act than all other administrations combined.
Growing economy? Real wages were stagnant, home ownership dropped to a 50-year low, and use of food stamps soared.
No new wars? Soldiers and fighter pilots deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan might disagree. President Obama presided over eight years of uninterrupted war.
As for health care and insurance, premiums skyrocketed, insurers left the exchanges in droves, and Dr. Jonathan Gruber admitted the administration lied to the public to get the bill passed.
The letter also claimed President Obama was the perfect person to break the race barrier. But as black commentator Tavis Smiley said, "Sadly -- and it pains me to say this -- over the last decade, black folk, in the era of Obama, have lost ground in every major economic category."
As Mark Twain said, "Get your facts first, and then you can distort 'em as much as you please."
Paul W. Schlecht, Madison